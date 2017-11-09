Arts Briefs

Isolated Landscapes gathering

The Women’s Gathering, part of Isolated Landscapes, will take place Nov. 17-19 at Finch Gallery Workspace (74 Princess St.). The weekend will feature a range of talks, including “Witnessing Women,” “The Poetics of Feminist Reclamation Practices” and “Weaving Webs: The Myth of Arachne, Digital Feminism and Techno-Crafting.” All events are free. Visit videopool.org/gathering-schedule for the full schedule.

Nomadic Massive

Multi-lingual hip-hop group Nomadic Massive will perform on Nov. 11 at The Good Will (625 Portage Ave.), in partnership with the Winnipeg Folk Festival. From Montreal, the group raps and sings in English, French, Creole, Spanish and Arabic, combining their array of vocal styles with live instrumentation and samples. Advance tickets are $20.50, and the show is at 10 p.m.

In-Between Days talk

Teva Harrison, author of the graphic novel In-Between Days: A Memoir about Living with Cancer, will present a talk on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. entitled “In-Between Days: Using Expressive Arts to Cope with Advanced Cancer.” The talk, along with the exhibition, will be hosted at the Winnipeg Art Gallery. The talk is free and will be followed by a Q&A.

Roger Roger and Bike Winnipeg

Winnipeg folk/roots duo Roger Roger will perform on Nov. 11 in support of Bike Winnipeg. Upcoming advocacy projects for Bike Winnipeg are the accelerated development of a Downtown Protected Bike Lanes Network, and protected bike lanes on Arlington. The show runs from 8-11 p.m. at the West End Cultural Centre (586 Ellice Ave.). Tickets are $15. Learn more at bikewinnipeg.ca.

Curatorial talks

On Nov. 14, Julie Nagam and Jaimie Isaac (co-curators of Insurgence/Resurgence) and Sarah Nesbitt and Jenifer Papararo (co-curators of Entering the Landscape) will host free tours and a curatorial conversation. The first tour begins at 4:15 p.m. at the Winnipeg Art Gallery, followed by a 5:15 p.m. tour at Plug In ICA. Conversation to follow at Plug In.