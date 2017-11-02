Arts Briefs

Gimme Some Truth panels

The Gimme Some Truth documentary festival is more than just films. Panels include Gaining Access and Trust with Your Subjects (Nov. 4, 4 p.m), and Black Space Winnipeg will host a panel discussion following the screening of Unarmed Verses (Nov. 4, 9 p.m.).

Art City $.O.$.

Art City is crowdsourcing funds after a funding delay placed their programming in jeopardy. The non-profit has been providing free art programming in Winnipeg’s inner city for over two decades. To donate to their funding goal of $50,000, visityoucaring.com/ artcitycommunityprograms-979084. To learn more about Art City’s many programs, visit artcityinc.com.

The Lytics

Winnipeg hip-hop group The Lytics is performing Nov. 4 at The Handsome Daughter (61 Sherbrook St.) as part of the venue’s three-year anniversary celebration, in collaboration with Manitoba Live. They will be accompanied by E.GG and Safehouse DJs. Tickets are $20 in advance and are available at Music Trader, Ticketfly, and the Handsome Daughter.

disPOSSESSION

Miriam Rudolph’s disPOSSESSION will be showcased at Martha Street Studio (11 Martha St.) until Dec. 9. The show takes inspiration from agriculture, environmental issues, food sovereignty, and Indigenous land rights. The show opens on Nov. 3 from 5-8 p.m. Rudolph will host an artist talk on Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. Both this event and the show are free.

Isolated Landscapes

Isolated Landscapes: the women of prairie video art opens Nov. 3 at PLATFORM Centre for Photographic + Digital Arts (100 Arthur St.). The show - presented by Video Pool, in partnership with MAWA and PLATFORM, and curated by Kathy Rae Huffman - prefaces the Women’s Gathering, also hosted by Video Pool in partnership with MAWA, which will run Nov. 17-19.