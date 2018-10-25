Arts briefs

The Mariachi Ghost and Zrada at WECC

To celebrate the Oct. 31 release of their new single, local polka-punk act Zrada will take the stage with another Winnipeg band with international flair, The Mariachi Ghost. The show takes place on Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. at the West End Cultural Centre. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Central Canada Comic Con

The annual celebration of all things nerdy will commence once again at the RBC Convention Centre. Guests this year include Michael Dorn (Worf from Star Trek: The Next Generation), Paul Blake (Greedo from Star Wars) and David Barclay (chief puppeteer of Jabba the Hutt in Return of the Jedi). C4 Winnipeg runs from Oct. 26 to 28. Ticket prices vary.

WOKE Comedy Hour

The WOKE Comedy Hour, which showcases comedians of Colour, with an emphasis on womxn and non-binary comics, returns to Wee Johnny’s (177 McDermot Ave.). Headlined by May Kalah and hosted by WOKE Comedy Hour organizer Elissa Kixen, the show will also feature sets by comedians Rowan Ebb, Dawn Lavand and Dione C. Haynes. The show starts at 9 p.m. on Oct. 28. Cover is $5.

Casablanca live at WSO

Casablanca, Michael Curtiz and Hal B. Wallis’ 1942 film about anti-Nazi resistance in Morocco, is considered an all-time classic. It’s also a film whose score is as much a star as Humphrey Bogart or Ingrid Bergman. From Max Steiner’s original score to Sam wistfully singing As Time Goes By, the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra will perform it all live alongside a screening of the film. It runs from Oct. 26 to 28 at Centennial Concert Hall. Tickets start at $25.

Faces in the Mirror

Winnipeg artist Reymond Pagé brings his extreme realist brand of facial portraiture to Cre8ery with his exhibition Faces in the Mirror. In this exhibit, Pagé uses drawing and painting to explore the microscopic details of human faces, which are “continuously changing, not only due to the physical effects of aging, but also the emotional impact of each and every moment of life.” Faces in the Mirror runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6 at Cre8ery (125 Adelaide St.).

Black on Black fundraiser

Black Space Winnipeg is hosting the Black on Black community fundraiser and fashion show to raise money for the 2019 Afro Prairie Film Festival. The inaugural fest, which showcases contemporary Black cinema, was held in February. The Black on Black fundraiser will showcase designs by local designers of Colour. There will also be a Halloween costume party with performances by Amisha Dance Experience and DJ Sallyboo. The Oct. 26 fundraiser runs from 6 to 10 p.m. at Spade’s Lounge and Nightclub (575 Portage Ave.). Tickets are $10 and are available at the door or eventbrite.com.