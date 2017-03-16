Arts and culture briefs

Tina Keeper named Woman of the Year

Winnipeg actor Tina Keeper is gaining recognition for her activism. The Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA) named her their 2017 Woman of the Year, a distinction given to women who use their passion to support other women in the industry. Keeper played RCMP officer Michelle Kenidi in the TV series North of 60.

City Specific

City Specific, a short documentary series profiling Winnipeg personalities, released a documentary about Nova Dance Collective. It focuses on the hard work and determination by the dancers that led to them getting a grant from Manitoba Arts Council for two of their pieces. Watch the film, City Specific: Nova Dance Collective, on Vimeo.

Song sales to Red Cross

Winnipeg musician Kevin Roy released a music video for his song “The Mighty River,” from his debut album, Heartworn Highways. The video uses footage from the 1950 Manitoba flood, compiled from Archives of Manitoba. He will be donating all sales from this song to the Canadian Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund. Find the video at youtube.com/kevinroymusic.

Apprenticeship program for women directors

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television announced its new apprenticeship program for female directors. It is meant to help women who are entering or are mid-career in, television and digital media identify and achieve career and project goals, hone directing skills and network. An open casting call will be held in May to recruit participants. Learn more at academy.ca.

Spirit Seekers 2017

Spirit Seekers – a conference which includes workshops, lectures and a metaphysical market – is taking place March 18 to 19 at the Fort Garry Hotel. The weekend’s events are meant to give people a place to reboot their mind, body and soul. This year’s psychic fair will include 15 readers, including tarot and flame. Attendance is free, but workshops cost extra.

Little Opera Company’s St. Patrick’s Day

Little Opera Company is offering an elegant alternative to typical St. Patrick’s Day festivities with Opera Pairings. The fundraiser will be an evening of wine, food and opera pairings, with an Irish twist. Wine connoisseur Tess Cordeiro will lead the evening, and Little Opera Company will feature a selection of Winnipeg’s best singers performing Irish folk songs. Tickets are $65 through littleopera.ca.