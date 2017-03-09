Arts and culture briefs

Manitobans at SXSW

Six Manitoba acts will be performing at the massive American music festival SXSW. Yes We Mystic, Slow Leaves, Living Hour, Duotang, Mise en Scene and Crapface will all play at the festival in Austin, Texas on March 16. Manitoba Music partnered with four other organizations to create a space at the festival to showcase Western Canadian musicians.

BANNED!

The Winnipeg Underground Film Festival and Ace Art Inc. partnered to present BANNED! pt. 1: Films from Iraq, a compilation of films shot in Iraq, most by Iraqi-born filmmakers and immigrants. This is part of a film series that highlights work from Trump’s “banned” countries. The Winnipeg screening is March 9 at Ace Art from 7 to 9 p.m.

Critical

Fairpoint Films optioned a one-hour medical drama from Winnipeg screenwriter, novelist and On Screen Manitoba member Jeffery John Eyamie. Critical explores the healthcare system through its main character, Chloe. She leads a medical investigation task force in Toronto. Fairpoint plans to develop the show and package it to pitch to U.S. networks.

Miami International Festival

Nine Canadian films are scheduled to screen at the 34th Miami International Festival March 3 to 12. The films fit into six of the festival’s categories, including a special Canada 150 category, which highlights Canada’s internationally influential film culture with the support of the Consulate General of Canada. Films that will be screened include The Head Vanishes and A Paradise Too Far.

Perspectives at Cannes

Perspectives at Cannes, put on by Telefilm Canada, will showcase Canadian features at the Marché du Film. Entries are now being accepted until March 15. Telefilm’s Canada Pavilion at the event is accepting entries until April 7. The pavilion will provide a meeting area and a program of events designed to promote the Canadian industry and talent. Go to telefilm.ca for more details.