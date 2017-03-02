Arts and culture briefs

School of Rock’s birthday

School of Rock Winnipeg is celebrating its one-year anniversary. Its music lessons differ from other schools in that it gets students to immediately apply practical lessons to real world settings: the stage. On March 4 at 2 p.m., students will perform their next concert at The Pyramid Cabaret. There will be raffles for free summer camps, instruments and lessons.

Gimli Film Festival

The call for film submissions for the 17th annual Gimli Film Festival is now open. The festival is accepting feature-length fiction and documentary films from around the world and short films from Canada. All submissions must be sent in before April 17. The festival will take place from July 26 to 30. For info about submitting, go to gimlifilm.com.

Filmmakers paid by the minute

American hybrid crowdfunding and streaming service Seed&Spark is seeking Canadian content. It wants to incorporate films made by Canadians into its library in time for National Canadian Film Day on April 19. Filmmakers are paid for how many minutes are watched. Seed&Spark also launched the Filmmakers Dashboard, which can be used to compile financial data and build an audience.

Nafro Dance’s Mapiko

From March 3 to 5, Nafro Dance is performing Mapiko, a performance about learning who we each are underneath our masks. The show, which includes ten dancers and nine musicians, was choreographed by Nafro artistic director Casimiro Nhussi. Tickets for students and seniors are $20 at the door or through nafrodance.ca. Tickets for adults are $25.

Stages Speaker Series

Plug In ICA launches its Stages Speaking Series on March 6 and 9 with talks in unit 73 of Cityplace. The three-month series will bring artists from around the world to Winnipeg.

It is in anticipation of Stages: Drawing the Curtain, a site-specific series of artworks that will be launched in August 2017. For more info,

visit plugin.org.

Ballet Electric

Due to past success with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, Culture Club is partnering with Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet and Pride Winnipeg for a performance of The HUB: Ballet Electric. The performance will showcase Winnipeg’s most talented artists, musicians, performers and supporters from the LGBTQ+ community. The event takes place March 3

from 9:30 p.m. until 2 a.m. Tickets are $15 through Eventbrite.