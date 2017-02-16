Arts and culture briefs

Architecture film competition

The Architecture and Design Film Festival announced its 2017 film competition. The competition is free and open to filmmakers of all ages. Films – which can be shot on anything, including a smartphone – are meant to tell the story of a place or space in two minutes. Deadline to submit films is April 10. Go to adff.ca for more details.

Northern Manitoba artists

From Feb. 20 to April 13, the annual Frontier School Division Juried Art Show will be on display at Graffiti Gallery. The show includes artwork from 44 students in Manitoba’s northern school division. The project is meant to encourage students to communicate through self-expression and to develop dialogue between students and their communities. Tour groups will be able to participate in a collaborative workshop.

PTE revisits history

To mark Canada’s 150th anniversary, Prairie Theatre Exchange is looking back on the country’s history with Elle. The play runs from Feb. 22 to March 12. It tells the true story of Marguerite de La Rocque de Roberval who challenged social norms and, as a result of that, was left off the coast of Newfoundland to die. Learn more at pte.mb.ca.

Discothéque on Ice

Alliance Française du Manitoba is hosting a dance party in the slipperiest of locations: right on the junction of the Red and Assiniboine Rivers. Starting at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, emerging artists from Winnipeg’s pop and electronic scenes will get attendees dancing with French music, including Gainsbourg and Daft Punk. The last performer, Cédrik le Fantastik, starts at 8 p.m.

2017 Juno Awards

Some Manitoba artists made the list of Juno Award nominees. William Prince, A Tribe Called Red, Steve Bell, Jaylene Johnson and the Royal Winnipeg Ballet have all been directly nominated for their work. Balanced Records and Leonard Podolak worked with artists who are on the nomination list. Many of these artists have taken part in Manitoba Music’s professional and market development programs.

Pop up theatre

One Trunk Theatre has a tiny pop-up theatre at The Forks. The company will perform free shows in a 20-square-foot space designed by 5468796 Architecture. Between scheduled performances, the public will be free to explore the space, which will be available as a warming hut until March 5, when the company packs up. For the full schedule, go to onetrunktheatre.com.