Arts and culture briefs

Greg Rekus’ third album

Greg Rekus has released his latest album, Sibling Cities. Featuring 13 tracks, this is Rekus’ third full-length album. The CD release party is happening on Feb. 10 at 9:30 p.m. at The Handsome Daughter. Also scheduled to play at the release are 2 Months, Stickaround, The Uglies and Alex Guidry (Elder Abuse). Cover is $10.

Folk Alliance International

Nine Manitoba musicians are teaming up with acts from across Western Canada to perform at the Folk Alliance International conference. From Feb. 15 to 19, Darwin Baker, IsKwé, JP Hoe, Kayla Luky, Leonard Podolak, Leonard Summer, the Roger Roger duo and William Prince will be in Kansas, Missouri for the event. Artists will have the chance to connect with more than 2,500 registrants.

Gender barriers in media

A Canadian Media Producers Association report – Women and Leadership: A study of Gender Parity and Diversity in Canada’s Screen Industries – found that 87 per cent of women face gender-based career barriers in Canada’s media production industry. To come to this conclusion, programs, policies and legislation were analyzed. Recommendations made were for practices to improve gender parity.

Indian City’s new album

Winnipeg-based Indigenous band Indian City is releasing its third album, Here and Now, this month, but they have already released the title track as a single. The album explores the world today through both an artistic and musical lenses. Issues they touch on that are going on “here and now” include missing and murdered Indigenous women and treatment of the environment.

Stages: Drawing the Current

Plug In Institute of Contemporary Art received $200,000 from The Canada Council for the Arts through the New Chapters grant program. The money is going towards a public art presentation called Stages: Drawing the Current. For the project, artists from around the world will create sculptural stages for audiences to engage with physically and mentally.

Nickelodeon Writing Program

The Nickelodeon Writing Program (NWP) is accepting entries from aspiring comedy television writers. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28, and the application process is free. Chosen writers will work with NWP program vice-president Karen Kirkland. They will get writing experience and develop their professional networks while launching their careers and honing their skills. Learn more at nickanimationstudio.com.