Arts and culture briefs

YouTube Party

The Good Will Social Club is hosting a free YouTube party. Sam Neal and Graeme Wolfe will host the event, which runs from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m on Feb. 2. They’ll be playing their favourite YouTube videos on the big screen, but they’ll also take requests. The YouTube Party at the Good Will is 18+. For more info, go to thegoodwill.ca.

Here’s My Canada

Historica Canada wants Canadians to share 30-second videos about what Canada means to them. The video contest is called Here’s My Canada. The winner in the adult category will receive a $10,000 cash prize. Cash will also be available to the second and third place winners. Manitoba’s film festival Freeze Frame is accepting entrants under 18 years old.

Flashback Film Fest

The Flashback Film Fest is taking place from Feb. 3 to 9 in cities across Canada, including Winnipeg. The 17 films — including Fight Club, Jurassic Park, Pulp Fiction and The Running Man — will play at Scotiabank Theatre Winnipeg. Prices are $7.99 per movie, $6.99 each for five or more films or $69.99 for a pass to all movies.

Randy Bachman documentary

A feature-length documentary about music legend Randy Bachman is in the works. Fairpoint Films and Paquin Entertainment partnered to produce the film, which follows Bachman as he works on his next hit, while taking a look at his past. The award-winning team behind the project includes director John Barnard and music journalist Larry LeBlanc. It is expected to be released in late 2017.

Best original song in film

Royal Canoe’s Matt Schellenberg was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for best original song. The song, “Draw Blood,” is on the Lovesick soundtrack. Schellenberg wrote at least part of all 13 songs in the film, which required him to write a variety of genres, including samba and club music. The music was performed by mostly Winnipeggers.