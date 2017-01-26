Arts and culture briefs

Everything Turns…

Winnipegger Aaron Zeghers’ film Everything Turns… will be screened at the 2017 International Film Festival Rotterdam on Jan. 31. This comes after the 12-minute film premiered in the fall at Montreal's Festival du nouveau cinema. The film was shot using a Super 8 camera and open-exposure photography, light painting, light animation, paper animation and more.

SpaceFinder

On Feb. 3, the Arts and Cultural Industries Association of Manitoba will launch SpaceFinder Manitoba. It is a free online tool for the province’s creative community. People can market their venues by creating listings with photos and rental details, and artists can search for workspaces based on their requirements and budget. Check it out after the launch at manitoba.spacefinder.org.

ONE NIGHT STAND

Sarasvati Productions announced a new series ONE NIGHT STAND, starting on Feb. 2. The series gives local playwrights the chance to try out their own work in front of a live audience. They get feedback and the audience gets to watch the developmental process at work while supporting local artists. This series starts at Prairie Theatre Exchange at 7 p.m.

New Music Festival

Culture Card partnered with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra and PlugIn Institute of Contemporary Art for a second showcase of experimental musicians, interactive art, hip hop-inspired fashion and dance. The HUB: Opening Night takes place Jan. 28. It is in celebration of the 26th anniversary of the Winnipeg New Music Festival. Tickets are available for $40 through eventbrite.ca.

CRTC vacant seats

The all-white, male-dominated Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) currently has six vacant seats. Canada's Telecommunications Act does not currently require its commissioners to be representative of Canadians, but advocacy groups, community broadcasters and researchers are all monitoring its diversity.