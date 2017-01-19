Arts and Culture Briefs

Big Fun

Big Fun Festival returns Jan. 25 to 29. More than 50 musicians from different genres – including hip hop, rock, punk, hardcore and pop – will perform at the sixth annual event. Julie Doiron, The Wrong Guys and Greg MacPherson’s new project Figure Walking are a few of the performers audiences can check out at various downtown venues. Find more info at bigfunfestival.com.

Industry conference

Manitoba Music is launching its fourth annual January Music Meeting. This music industry conference with a DIY ethos will run Jan. 26 to 29. It will include discussion groups, one-on-one meetings and net-working mixers with some of Canada’s top music industry pros. There will also be a free panel discussion on creating safer spaces in the music community. Find

more at manitobamusic.com.

UMSwing

It’s been 17 years since the University of Manitoba Swing Dance Club (UMSwing) formed. On Jan. 20, the group will celebrate at 7 p.m. with an open house where people of all ages will be able to learn to swing dance for free. There will also be games, prizes and discounts to upcoming UMSwing events. Go to umswing.ca for more info.

Fundraiser for Sage House

On the day of the US presidential inauguration, a group of angry and hopeful local artists are hosting a fundraiser for Sage House. Noise Complaint is taking place Jan. 20 at the West End Cultural Centre. For $20 at the door, the audience will get to see comedic and musical acts, including Lara Rae and Sweet Alibi. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Discounted music lessons

The Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts (MCMA) is offering new students six 30-minute lessons for a discounted rate of $125, as long as their first class takes place before Feb. 28. The offer also applies to current students who would like to switch to a new instrument. MCMA teaches most instruments, genres and voices. Find more info at mcma.ca.