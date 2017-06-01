The celebration of agrarian life remains strong in Arborg, Man., as it celebrates its 93rd annual Arborg Fair & Rodeo.

The three-day event is packed with activities highlighting farming culture and practice. These include a pioneer camp reenactment, an antique tractor pull and, of course, a rodeo.

Many people view rodeos as pure sport, but Monique Smith, director of the Arborg Agricultural Society, which hosts the fair, emphasizes the fact that these contests were based on actual ranch practice.

Smith also points out that the tractor pull, a competition to see which machine can pull the heaviest weight, features “authentic old tractors that people used to use on the farm,” rather than modified versions. Despite their practical uses, “it’s fun to see which old tractor can pull the heaviest skid,” she says.

This year, the fair is also celebrating Canada’s 150th year. Participants and attendees will be encouraged to wear red and white “to see if we can get a little theme going,” Smith says. There will also be contests for best patio plant and fairy garden (a miniature garden in a pot or wheelbarrow) with red and white themes.

The fair is not just about farming. Other events include a craft show, a petting zoo, a parade, wagon rides and an “old-time dance with a live band,” so people can practice their foxtrots and other steps, Smith says.

For animal lovers, there will also be a dog agility demonstration and a horseriding lesson demonstration.

The town of Arborg is located about 90 minutes from Winnipeg. After a short drive, the fair and rodeo is a great way to enjoy agricultural society in Manitoba.

WHEN July 14 to 16

WHERE Arborg, Man.

$$$ $10; $25 for family of four; free for children under six

DON'T MISS The antique tractor pull July 15 and 16 – a competition with original unmodified farm vehicles

WEBSITE agsociety.net