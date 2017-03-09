Agent Codeine Banks is a collective out of Winnipeg that’s releasing their first project, Volume 1: jjeessuuss on April 20. The project will be released through local label YC Records and will be available on Bandcamp and through Soundcloud.

The collective is made up of Magnet God, J Cracka, Orangemane and Lil Boi. In the past, they’ve worked together, but this marks the first time that they’ve all collaborated together. Volume 1 will also feature J-Zoppa and maybe Danny Sewage, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Agent Codeine Banks' style draws from many different genres, such as power electronic, trap, gabber, death metal and punk just to name a few, giving them a very distinct sound that the majority of modern musicians are lacking and shows that originality is still around.

I’ve had the chance to preview a few tracks, and their rendition of the Drake and Josh theme is honestly one of the best things I’ve heard in the past year. The other track that I got to hear reminded me of New Orleans bounce music with more of an electronic sound added onto the track.

Volume 1 may also be released onto cassette in the near future.

-Caelum Rossell