We’re back for another amazing year at The Uniter - it’s our 72nd, if you’re counting human or newspaper years, and our 14th, if you’re counting dog years. This is our annual back-to-school issue, so we thought we’d go for a lighter-hearted, upbeat cover story.

This is also the second time we’ve had a dog on the cover of our paper in my tenure, which is a neat fact, but that doesn’t mean that we’re shying away from harder stories or ignoring some of the more troubling realities of life in our city.

In this issue, we’re covering conversations Black Space Winnipeg hosted in late August about racism and white supremacy. We’re looking back at lessons learned from anti-panhandling campaigns run by the Downtown BIZ. And we’re discussing the importance of designated accessible parking spots, and why they’re so vital to Winnipeggers who use them.

Our staff and volunteer contributors for this issue have also explored some of the creative ways ideas and tools are shared throughout our city. ArtsJunktion is celebrating 10 years of connecting makers with needed supplies and skills, and PechaKucha night is introducing audiences to ideas and concepts in a unique visual style that could break down additional barriers.

For new or emerging writers, we have an overview of workshops and resources available in the city to develop your craft. Another option, if you’re looking for mentorship and feedback, is to volunteer to write for us! Email volunteer@uniter.ca or see page 23 for more information.

We hope you enjoy this issue of The Uniter. We’ve got big plans for this year and a great team aboard to help with the work of pulling them off. Follow us on social media for contests and content and watch this space every week for announcements, opportunities and insights from the editorial team.